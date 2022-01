Four people were killed in a house fire in Garland County, Arkansas.

According to the NBC affiliate in Little Rock, firefighters arrived at the home Friday morning when it was already fully engulfed in flames.

They were unable to save the four people inside.

The victims included a 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and children ages 2 and 4, the station reported.

The cause of the fire is reportedly still under investigation.

