2 teens arrested in connection to triple murder that left 5-year-old boy dead

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a triple murder at a home in Detroit that left a 5-year-old boy dead.

The suspects, both males, are 16 and 17 years old.

Police were called to the home on Sunday after a family member said they hadn't heard from a relative in several days. When they checked at the home, they found a man, woman and her 5-year-old son dead inside from gunshot wounds.

Police believe they may have been dead for several days.

Police say the woman and man were found together in a room. The child was found in another part of the house, according to police.

"The child was in his bedroom, was in his bedroom on the floor. It was clearly his bedroom. Just a very tragic scene," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Police believe the suspects knew the victims.

