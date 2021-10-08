2 parents convicted in college bribery scandal

John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz were found guilty on all charges Friday in a college bribery scandal.

They were the first defendants to stand trial in the Operation Varsity Blues scheme.

Prosecutors reportedly said Abdelaziz paid $300,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California.

Wilson was found guilty after prosecutors said he paid over a million dollars to get his children into USC, Harvard and Stanford.

Both parents contended that they were making legitimate donations.

Abdelaziz and Wilson are scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Thirty-three parents have reportedly pleased guilty in the scheme, which saw parents exaggerate their child's athletic portfolio to get into prestigious schools.

Actresses Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to their involvement in the scheme.