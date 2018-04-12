$1M lawsuit claims Purdue basketball star Isaac Haas knowingly gave woman STD

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 4:12AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 4:12AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 3:56AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:45AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 2:27AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:04AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:04AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:04AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 12:01AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 11:52PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 11:37AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman filed a $1 million civil suit against Purdue University basketball standout Isaac Haas on Tuesday claiming she contracted chlamydia and herpes from him after he lied about having been given a clean bill of health.
The suit, filed in Tippecanoe County Circuit Court on behalf of the woman by the law firm of Hume Smith Geddes Green & Simmons, LLP, claims Haas “explicitly assured [Plaintiff] he had been tested for sexually transmitted diseases… and was currently without a sexually transmitted disease or condition.”
The suit also claims that the woman received text messages from another former romantic partner of Haas, who claimed that Haas was aware of his diagnosis and that he had “infected a number of other individuals” prior to the woman who filed the suit.
In addition to Haas, the suit names Purdue University and the alleged former romantic partner of Haas as defendants. The woman’s attorneys claim in the suit that, after the former romantic partner contacted the plaintiff, she texted her that she had learned of the lawsuit “via one of [Haas’] coaches” and tried to recant her story. The suit alleges that is evidence of a coordinated effort between Haas, the second woman and Purdue coaches to “cover up Haas’ knowledge and wrongful conduct.”
Filed alongside the lawsuit were dozens of pages of alleged texts between Haas, the plaintiff and the other woman named in the suit.
Asked for comment Wednesday, Purdue said it was aware of the lawsuit, but that the school had no comment.
The lawsuit asks for the case to be heard in a jury trial, and for damages to be paid to the plaintiff in the amount of $1 million.
A call to the law firm representing the plaintiff was not immediately returned.