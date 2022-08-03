Watch Now
Alabama girl, 12, escapes alleged kidnapper, leads authorities to decomposing bodies in home

CNN NEWSWIRE/WSFA
Posted at 8:41 AM, Aug 03, 2022
A 12-year-old in Alabama escaped her alleged kidnapper and then led authorities to two decomposing bodies in a home that she had been held in.

A driver reportedly spotted the girl walking along a rural Alabama road Monday morning. After calling 911, authorities said the girl led them to a house with two decomposing bodies inside.

"It's horrendous to have a crime scene of this nature and also a 12-year-old juvenile to deal with it," said Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

Court documents, obtained by WSFA, a TV station in Alabama, said the girl escaped after being tied up in the home for nearly a week. The girl was reportedly able to free herself by chewing through the restraints.

"She's a hero," Abbett said.

Authorities arrested Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes. He's facing numerous charges including capital murder and kidnapping.

It's unclear whether there was any relationship between the girl, Pascual-Reyes and the two people found dead in the house.

