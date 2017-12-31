10 Americans killed in Costa Rica plane crash

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 5:34PM MST expiring January 1 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Kiowa, Prowers

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:29PM MST expiring January 1 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Kiowa, Prowers

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:26PM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:26PM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:30AM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:30AM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Morgan, Washington, Weld

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:30AM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:30AM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Morgan, Washington, Weld

Wind Chill Watch issued December 30 at 8:41PM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma

Wind Chill Watch issued December 30 at 3:33PM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick