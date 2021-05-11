Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Watchdog says Capitol Police deficient at monitoring threats, recommends new intelligence division

items.[0].image.alt
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Protesters walk as U.S. Capitol Police officers watch in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Congress Electoral College
Capitol Breach The Road to Riot
Capitol Breach Racism Protests
Posted at 6:46 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 20:47:07-04

WASHINGTON — The Capitol Police force was hurt by inadequate intelligence gathering ahead of the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to a new review by the department's internal watchdog.

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton says the police department has had problems because of the increase in threats against lawmakers over the last five years, alarming lawmakers who are concerned for their own safety.

“All of that information coming into the department, we were not able to triage it,” Bolton told lawmakers Monday.

Testifying before a House committee Monday, Bolton recommended that the force hire more agents who are dedicated to assessing threats.

The Capitol Police force said Friday that there has been a 107 percent increase in threats against members of Congress this year compared to 2020.

Bolton has recommended that the Capitol Police create a new stand-alone division that would gather intelligence about threats and protect members similar to the way the U.S. Secret Service protects the president.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting