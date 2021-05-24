Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Supreme Court issues 2 unanimous decisions

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo security fencing surrounds the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. Biden on Friday, April 9, ordered a study of adding seats to the Supreme Court, creating a bipartisan commission that will spend the next 180 days examining the incendiary political issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices on the highest bench. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Supreme Court building
Posted at 8:29 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 10:29:50-04

The Supreme Court issued two decisions Monday, its first of what's expected to be a slew of decisions the high court will hand down in the weeks ahead of its summer break.

In the first decision, the court unanimously ruled against an undocumented immigrant who attempted to challenge a charge of unlawful reentry into the U.S.

In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against Refugio Palomar-Santiago, who was attempting to dismiss a 2017 charge of unlawful reentry into the United States. Palomar-Santiago had been convicted of a felony DUI in California in 1988 and was barred from re-entering the country.

The ruling overturned a Ninth Circuit Court opinion.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered the opinion for the court, saying that Palomar-Santiago's counterarguments were "unpersuasive."

The second opinion issued Tuesday involved a dispute between Guam and the federal government over cleanup at a 1940s Naval Dump.

The court ruled in favor of Guam's efforts to receive compensation from the government, reversing a D.C. circuit court ruling,

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the unanimous decision for the court.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting