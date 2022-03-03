Should school board elections be partisan?

SOMERVILLE, TN — Debates over masks, vaccines and remote learning have equated to more interest in local school boards in recent years.

In most cases, school board elections have remained non-partisan.

Only 94 of the country's 1,000 largest districts have school board candidates tied to a political party such as Republican or Democrat.

INCREASED POLITICS

When you think of school, what comes to mind?

The ABCs? Math?

Politics probably doesn't but it has no doubt intensified in many local school districts during COVID.

School board meetings have been interrupted by debates, rallies have erupted outside many schools.

However, if you thought this next phase of the pandemic would result in less politics in schools, going to Fayette County, Tennessee provides some perspective.

For years, school board candidates here have been required to run as independents, which is the case in most places.

But a new state law now allows counties to chose to have partisan school board races with candidates running as a Democrat or a Republican.

This year, Fayette County chose to do this for the first time.

Parents and political leaders here have mixed opinions though.

"It should be more non-partisan," Pamela Crutchfield, a parent in Somerville, said.

"It's our kids. It shouldn't be political," Crutchfield added.

Crutchfield is worried it will make education more divisive.

But Kevin Powers, who runs the local GOP, disagrees.

"I feel the best thing you can do for the voters is give them as much information as possible," Powers added.

Powers believes allowing candidates to identify as their preferred party better informs voters and tells parents how they might vote when it comes to issues like masks.

Powers argues school board elections have already been political nationwide and people need to stop pretending they are not.

"There is already partisanship," Powers said.

"If it’s non-partisan, you don’t know where they stand," Powers added.

HAPPENING AROUND COUNTRY

What’s happening here in Fayette county is happening in other parts of the country too.

Missouri is holding a debate on this issue this week.

Florida had a bill introduced this year as well.

The issue was brought up in Arizona this year too.

Although state lawmakers in that state rejected it over a fear of costly taxpayer funded primaries, which currently don’t happen because when every candidate is non-partisan, one election is all that’s needed.

Back in Tennessee, the true impact of politicizing these local elections won’t be felt until the fall.

Powers admits this may make things more divisive, such as more TV commercials.

"I could see it happening," Powers acknowledged.

Crutchfield just hopes kids are put first.

“As long as they do what they need to do for our kids," Crutchfield added.