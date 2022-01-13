RNC threatens to pull GOP presidential candidates out of debates

WASHINGTON — The Republican National Committee says it is planning a rules change that would force presidential candidates seeking the party's nomination to sign a pledge saying they will not participate in any debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

RNC spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said Thursday the party is seeking an alternative partner and cited concerns with moderators selected by the debate commission, a desire for a debate before early voting starts and changes to the commission's board.

According to The Associated Press, the final decision to participate in debates will likely fall to the Republicans' presidential nominee.

The Commission on Presidential Debates says it deals directly with candidates who qualify for participation in its general election debates.

"The CPD's plans for 2024 will be based on fairness, neutrality and a firm commitment to help the American public learn about the candidates and the issues," it said in a statement.