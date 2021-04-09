Watch
Rep. Matt Gaetz faces probe by House ethics over potential misconduct

AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file image from video, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol. (House Television via AP)
Gaetz Political Career
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:56:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Florida congressman Matt Gaetz.

The committee cited reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican in a statement Friday.

The news comes as Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys as he faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

A Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday that Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner will lead the Republican congressman’s legal team. The statement says Gaetz will “fight back against the unfounded allegations against him.”

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.

