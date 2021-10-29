Watch
Law enforcement to speak Friday about groping charge against Andrew Cuomo

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 10, 2021 in New York. Cuomo disclosed Monday, May 17, 2021 that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)
Andrew Cuomo
Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 29, 2021
Law enforcement officials in Albany, New York, will hold a press conference Friday to discuss the misdemeanor sex crime charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Officials with the Albany County Sheriff's Office will brief the media a day after it was announced that Cuomo had been charged with one count of forcible touching.

A criminal complaint filed in Albany City Court alleges that Cuomo placed his hand up a woman's shirt at the Governor's Executive Mansion in December of last year.

Cuomo denied the allegations Thursday in a statement from his lawyer, Rita Galvin.

"Governor Cuomo has never assaulted anyone," Glavin said.

In August, Cuomo resigned as New York's governor, weeks after a report commissioned by state attorney general Letitia James detailed allegations from 11 women accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

The report alleged that Cuomo had engaged in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging and made inappropriate comments to the women during his time in office.

In addition to the unwanted sexual advances, James' report alleged that Cuomo had fostered a "hostile work environment" that was "rife with fear and intimidation."

On Thursday, James said in a statement that the new charge against Cuomo validated her office's investigation.

"From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor," the statement read. "The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report."

The Albany County Sheriff's Office will hold its press conference Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

