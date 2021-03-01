Menu

Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Debate to begin this week on Democrat-backed bill that would implement sweeping election changes

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
Fencing is placed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. The House and Senate certified the Democrat's electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
U.S. Capitol building
Posted at 5:55 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 14:02:03-05

WASHINGTON — Congress is beginning debate on the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections law in a generation.

House Resolution 1, introduced by Democrats, would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing big money in politics.

Republicans see those very measures as a threat that would limit the power of states to conduct elections and ultimately benefit Democrats.

The stakes are enormous with both control of Congress and President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda in the balance. But at its core, a more foundational principle of American democracy is at play: access to the ballot.

The introduction of the bill comes as statehouses across the country — many of them controlled by Republicans — are weighing imposing stricter voter ID laws, curbing mail-in voting and other measures that would restrict access to the polls.

“These aren’t controversial reforms,” Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., told the Associated Press. Sarbanes also noted that many of the provisions included in House Resolution 1 were derived from recommendations of a bipartisan commission.

However, Republicans view the bill as an unnecessary intrusion into an aspect of democracy that should be controlled by states. According to the Associated Press, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., excoriated the bill during a hearing last week, saying that “800 pages of election mandates and free speech regulations” would pose a “threat to democracy” and would “weaken voter confidence” in elections.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV