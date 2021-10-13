Road to the top of Mount Evans closes for the season

DENVER – The road to the top of Mount Evans is officially closed for the season.

In what could be best described as a sign that winter is coming to Colorado – even though we’re only a few days into the fall season – the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Wednesday the highest paved road in the U.S. was closing due to winter conditions.

It will remain closed until the Spring of 2022, which is five months and eight days away. Hey, at least you’ll have something to look up to am I right, Colorado?

The scenic highway opened to the public on June 4, about two weeks behind schedule due to a new reservation system aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus by limiting the amount of people on the road which would lead to fewer interactions.

It’s unclear if CDOT will implement this year’s reservation system when the road reopens next year.

The highway climbs more than 7,000 feet along 28 miles to the top of Mount Evans.