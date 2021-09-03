Grizzly Creek Trail closed due to significant damage from July storms

RIFLE, Colo. – Both the Grizzly Creek Trail and Grizzly Creek Canyon closed Friday due to significant damage from debris flows that closed a section of Interstate 70 for several days and severely damaged the Hanging Lake trail following mudslides in late July.

A recent inspection of the trail found numerous places where the trail suffered substantial damage, according to David Boyd, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The trail was cut by flows in several places, leaving banks over 10 feet high, while several other areas of the trail are buried in several feet of debris,” said Rifle District Ranger Kelsha Anderson.

Boyd said the public has not had access to the Grizzly Creek Trailhead for much of the summer because the Grizzly Creek Rest Stop remains closed awaiting repairs.

“The Jessie Weaver Trail in No Name Canyon fared much better than the Grizzly Creek Trail, with just one debris flow at the first creek crossing about 4 miles up the canyon,” Anderson said. “A closure of Jessie Weaver Trail is not warranted based on trail damage, but hikers should be aware of the increased risk of rock fall, hazard trees and flooding in areas burned by wildfire.”

The Grizzly Creek Trail closure will remain in place until the trail can be adequately repaired, Boyd said.