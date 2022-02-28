Virtual concert tonight will benefit Marshall Fire victims

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — All proceeds from Monday night's Boulder Fire Recovery Benefit Concert will help residents who were impacted by the destructive Marshall Fire in December.

The pre-recorded virtual concert, which was announced on Feb. 8, will feature more than a dozen Colorado-based artists, plus national performers and bands. It starts at 7 p.m. MT and will be put on by AEG Presents and will be hosted by Nick Forster of eTown.

Tickets, which are $10 each, are available on the concert website. All funds will be donated to the Community Foundation Boulder County.

The concert lineup includes about 30 artists, who are all performing free of charge:



Ben Rector

The Lumineers

Dave Matthews

Lake Street Dive

Gregory Alan Isakov

Ryan Tedder

The Avett Brothers

Trey Anastasio

Jim James of My Morning Jacket

Old Crow Medicine Show

Yonder Mountain String Band

Amos Lee

Brittany Howard

Lyle Lovett

Steve Miller

Nathaniel Rateliff of The Night Sweats

The Motet

The String Cheese Incident

Rob Drabkin

Wynnona Judd and Cactus Moser

Leftover Salmon

Raquel Garcia

Michael Franti

Big Head Todd & the Monsters

The California Honeydrops

Sarah Jarosz

Sam Bush

Kitchen Dwellers

Mihali of Twiddle

Vinyl Kings



Each artist will perform one or two songs.

The Marshall Fire on Dec. 30 forced evacuations for the entire town of Superior and city of Louisville, and ended up destroying more than 1,000 homes, marking it as the most destructive fire in Colorado's history. The state’s website estimates home and business damage to be around $580 million, though officials have discussed estimates of up to $680 million.

The Boulder Fire Recovery Benefit Concert is sponsored by the MDC/Richmond American Foundation, which contributed $250,000, Amazon, which contributed $50,000, the Tuchman Family Foundation, which contributed $50,000, and the Colorado Lottery, which contributed $10,000.