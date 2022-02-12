Thousands of new items given away to families impacted by the Marshall Fire

BOULDER – Santiago Saenz and his family went on a trip to Argentina back in December, never imagining their home and all of their belongings would be gone when they returned.

The Saenz family lost everything to the Marshall Fire. Now, they’re left picking up the pieces.

But the outpouring of support for families impacted continues day in and day out.

Saturday, hundreds of fire survivors were able to shop for thousands of brand new items all for free.

The event took place at the Black Lab Sports Warehouse in Boulder. They teamed up with dozens of brands, businesses and organizations for “The Phoenix Project” to help families replace the items they’ve lost.

“It's like every week it feels like people are donating and giving and just helping us out more,” said Saenz.

At the event, Saenz and his family picked out new winter clothing and gear they lost.

“We’re just excited to be able to have these families here. And when they come and shop, they might see their neighbors they haven't seen in a while since they've been displaced and I just want them to feel welcome and have a great time,” said Emily Bradbury, who is the General Manager at Black Lab Sports.

Among the items were jackets, pants, shirts, active gear and shoes. All were donated from various different local and national companies.

“I mean, it hit close to home. So it just seemed like the right thing to do.” Added Bradbury.

It’s a long road ahead for Santiago and his family, but he says it’s gestures like these that make a lasting impact.

“Thank you. It really helps out a ton lessens the load that we have to deal with. “It's really great. The community outreach and support has been like, immense, like crazy,” he said.

Around 1,000 people registered for Saturday's event.

