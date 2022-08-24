Superior's Target store set to reopen following Marshall Fire damage

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Superior's Target store will reopen on Aug. 30 after the Marshall Fire triggered malfunctioning sprinklers that flooded the store for days after the destructive fire.

Town of Superior Mayor Clint Folsom made the announcement on his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

The store is located at 400 Marshall Road in Superior.

The roof of the Target caught fire on Dec. 30, 2021 during the Marshall Fire, which went on to destroy more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

Folsom explained that the heat from the fire activated the store's sprinklers. However, due to a malfunction, the sprinklers did not shut off for several days and the store was "severely flooded," he said.

"Days after the fire, I recall stopping by Target while surveying the town with the Town Manager and Sheriff's Sergeant and we saw water flowing out of the front doors as crews were working frantically in the below freezing weather trying to get the water shut off," he said.

The store has been reconstructed and restocked.

A Target spokesperson confirmed the store will reopen Aug. 30.

