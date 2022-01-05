'Sifter Squad' hopes to pass out much needed debris sifters to Marshall Fire victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — As more people return to their homes after the Marshall Fire, a new daunting reality is setting in.

Underneath the rubble and the debris are memories, keepsakes and valuables that are now hidden after being consumed in the blaze.

Stephanie Tinsley is organizing an effort to help victims of the Marshall Fire recover those lost valuables. She has organized a team called the Sifter Squad to build and distribute sifters to residents of Louisville and Superior impacted by the blaze. Her Facebook group has already gained 500 members in 5 days.

"The day of the fire we saw unbelievable destruction," Tinsley said. "As soon as the evacuations were called off outside of Boulder County, we sprang into action."

Her organization has built more than 100 sifters for victims of the fire. She is also putting together protective equipment to pass out.

"You need protective equipment," Tinsley said. "You don't want this stuff getting into your clothes... You want to be wearing work gloves, boots, be as safe as possible."

Home Depot has activated a statewide effort to help get sifters to homeowners as well. Store employees have built more than 1,000 sifters that will be distributed from the Louisville store.

"Everywhere we drive, everywhere we look, there's devastation, and we're here to continue to help," said Ashley Ellis, the store manager at the Home Depot in Louisville that was threatened by the flames. "We're going to try to keep these [sifters] in stock as long as we can. As we see them deplete, we'll continue to reach out to those stores to make more."

The push to get sifters to residents starts on Wednesday at noon where the Sifter Squad will be passing out devices to Marshall Fire victims. For information on how to pick up a sifter or how to volunteer, visit the Sifter Squad Facebook page.