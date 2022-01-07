Watch
Photos: Bidens tour damage of Marshall Fire, meet with victims in Boulder County

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Colorado just after 2 p.m. Friday to tour the damage from the Marshall Fire and meet with victims. These are photos from their visit to Boulder County. Click here for more.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. At left is Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Associated Press
President Joe Biden talks with people as he tours a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Associated Press
President Joe Biden pets a dog as he tours a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Associated Press
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Associated Press
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet first responders as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Associated Press
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Associated Press
The president and first lady greet Louisville firefighters and other people who lost their homes in Boulder County to the Marshall Fire.Photo by: Denver7/Pool
The president and first lady greet Louisville firefighters and other people who lost their homes in Boulder County to the Marshall Fire.Photo by: Denver7/Pool
The president and first lady greet Louisville firefighters and other people who lost their homes in Boulder County to the Marshall Fire.Photo by: Denver7/Pool
The president and first lady greet Louisville firefighters and other people who lost their homes in Boulder County to the Marshall Fire.Photo by: Denver7/Pool
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Associated Press
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Associated Press
President Biden and First Lady Biden meet with victims who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.Photo by: Denver7/Pool
President Biden and First Lady Biden meet with victims who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.Photo by: Denver7/Pool
President Biden and First Lady Biden meet with victims who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.Photo by: Denver7/Pool
President Biden and First Lady Biden meet with victims who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.Photo by: Denver7/Pool
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, center, and others including Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., right, at Denver International Airport in Denver, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Biden's are traveling to an area near Boulder, Colo., to meet with families who were impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)Photo by: Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a tour of the Marshall Fire with Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov. Primavera, Senate President Garcia, Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and Reps. Crow and Neguse.Photo by: Denver7
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a tour of the Marshall Fire with Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov. Primavera, Senate President Garcia, Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and Reps. Crow and Neguse.Photo by: Denver7
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a tour of the Marshall Fire with Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov. Primavera, Senate President Garcia, Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and Reps. Crow and Neguse.Photo by: Denver7
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a tour of the Marshall Fire with Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov. Primavera, Senate President Garcia, Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and Reps. Crow and Neguse.Photo by: Denver7

