Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. At left is Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

President Joe Biden talks with people as he tours a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

President Joe Biden pets a dog as he tours a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet first responders as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

The president and first lady greet Louisville firefighters and other people who lost their homes in Boulder County to the Marshall Fire. Denver7/Pool

The president and first lady greet Louisville firefighters and other people who lost their homes in Boulder County to the Marshall Fire. Denver7/Pool

The president and first lady greet Louisville firefighters and other people who lost their homes in Boulder County to the Marshall Fire. Denver7/Pool

The president and first lady greet Louisville firefighters and other people who lost their homes in Boulder County to the Marshall Fire. Denver7/Pool

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

President Biden and First Lady Biden meet with victims who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. Denver7/Pool

President Biden and First Lady Biden meet with victims who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. Denver7/Pool

President Biden and First Lady Biden meet with victims who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. Denver7/Pool

President Biden and First Lady Biden meet with victims who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. Denver7/Pool

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, center, and others including Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., right, at Denver International Airport in Denver, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Biden's are traveling to an area near Boulder, Colo., to meet with families who were impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a tour of the Marshall Fire with Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov. Primavera, Senate President Garcia, Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and Reps. Crow and Neguse. Denver7

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a tour of the Marshall Fire with Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov. Primavera, Senate President Garcia, Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and Reps. Crow and Neguse. Denver7

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a tour of the Marshall Fire with Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov. Primavera, Senate President Garcia, Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and Reps. Crow and Neguse. Denver7

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a tour of the Marshall Fire with Gov. Polis, Lt. Gov. Primavera, Senate President Garcia, Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet, and Reps. Crow and Neguse. Denver7

Prev 1 / Ad Next