Partial human remains discovered after Marshall Fire identified as 69-year-old man

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The partial human remains discovered in unincorporated Boulder County following the Marshall Fire have been identified, the Boulder County Coroner's Office announced Friday.

Based on DNA analysis and scene circumstances, officials have identified the remains as Robert Sharpe, 69, of Boulder.

His remains were found within the 5900 block of Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder County Wednesday.

Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Two people were declared missing following the devastating Marshall Fire.