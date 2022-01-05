Millions raised in days for victims of Marshall Fire; some funds already being distributed

DENVER – The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has already received more than $12 million in donations from more than 43,000 people, and another $14.6 million has been raised through GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon for victims of the Marshall Fire.

The Community Foundation Boulder County said the $12 million figure was as of this morning. The foundation has also gotten approval from its board to immediately start disbursing up to $5 million of the money to people whose homes were destroyed or damaged in last Thursday’s Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

Additionally, the Boulder County fund will send up to $500,000 immediately to people forced to evacuate their homes. All the funds from the Boulder County Wildfire Fund are being disbursed at the Disaster Assistance Center in Lafayette (1755 S. Public Road).

The Community Foundation Boulder County says it is working to establish an advisory committee on how the board can spend the money raised moving forward and hopes to have it together by Friday – with representatives from Superior and Louisville, where the vast majority of the homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

“We recognize there are immediate, short- and long-term needs from an event of this magnitude. The support approved by our board, within 72 hours of the start of the fire, is just the beginning,” said the foundation’s Tatiana Hernandez. “Over the coming days, weeks, and months, we will work in partnership with the county and our nonprofit and business partners to identify needs, fill gaps, and expand on the support being provided through state and federal sources.”

The foundation also said that people affected by the fire should go to the Disaster Assistance Center whether they need any financial help or not so they can work with others on the current and future needs.

The Boulder County Wildfire Fund is the primary fund being used to gather money for victims of the Marshall Fire, but Denver7 Gives is also raising money for the victims, and several GoFundMe fundraisers have raised $14.6 million as of Tuesday by more than 110,000 donors, the company said.

Several of the fundraisers highlighted by the company have raised more than $100,000 and have been vetted by the company. As of Tuesday afternoon, those include:

“Our dedicated Trust & Safety team continues to be committed to reviewing every fundraiser started to support the people impacted and ensure every donation reaches the intended beneficiary,” GoFundMe spokesperson Jeff Platt said Tuesday.

