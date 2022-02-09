Marshall Fire victims have one month left to apply for federal assistance

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Victims of the Marshall Fire have one month left to apply for assistance through FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the fire can apply for FEMA disaster assistance to help with the following:



Rental assistance

Essential home repairs

Personal property

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance

Business owners can apply for low-interest disaster loans through the SBA.

In order to apply, officials ask residents to have the following information available:



A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number (If you don't have one, you may use the SSN of a U.S. minor (child) who was living with you at the time of the fire.)

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, your policy number or the agent and/or company name

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is March 2.

If you applied for assistance and would like to check on your application status, you can:



Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Call 800-621-3362 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. MST any day

Visit the Disaster Recovery Center, located at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Download the FEMA mobile app for smart phones

For more information, click here.