BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Coloradans — even those thousands of miles away — stepped up to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire any way they could.

On Monday, a family finally got to thank the couple that let them stay in their summer home while they were in Florida at the time of the fire.

Judy and Louie Delaware, who owned a home in Louisville, were very glad to finally get the chance to thank Sharon and Frank Klee in person.

"I'm over the moon... because I think Sharon and I were just kindred spirits to begin with. And this brought us together," Judy told Denver7, before ringing the doorbell at the house in Broomfield. "[I'm just gonna] tell her what a gracious person she's been."

