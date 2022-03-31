Marshall Fire investigation expected to take several more months, sheriff's office says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The investigation into the cause and origin of the Marshall Fire is expected to take several more months, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Investigators have been working with experts from around the country to analyze a multitude of evidence. According to the sheriff's office, while specific information cannot be shared, the investigation has so far included:



Reviewing nearly 200 tips from the community

Multiple search warrants for physical and digital property

Reviewing hundreds of videos and photos

Interviewing hundreds of victims and witnesses

Reviewing 911 calls

"The Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of this investigation and the community’s desire to understand what happened, however, we believe a thorough investigation is always warranted," the department said in a press release.

Once the investigation is complete, detectives will present the evidence to the district attorney's office, who will determine if charges are appropriate, according to the sheriff's office.

A media briefing is expected once the investigation is complete.