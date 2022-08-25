Marshall Fire debris removal is complete, Boulder County says

DENVER — Work to remove debris from areas impacted by the Marshall Fire has been completed, Boulder County announced Wednesday.

Crews recently cleared the final Marshall Fire-destroyed property of ash and debris and have completed all final erosion control work. In four months, crews cleared debris from 566 properties in the area.

The Marshall Fire removal program was a coordinated effort by Boulder County, the City of Louisville and the Town of Superior with the only cost to the homeowner being a line item in their insurance proceeds.

The following are totals of material removed from properties that were either recycled or properly disposed of:

103,662 tons of ash and debris hauled safely to proper disposal facilities

64,648 tons of brick and concrete recycled

2,403 tons of metal recycled

1,837 tons of vegetative debris recycled using biochar

The Dec. 30, 2021 fire destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged 149 others, and destroyed seven businesses and damaged 30 more.