Man impacted by Marshall Fire on a mission to help hearing-impaired fire victims

SUPERIOR, Color. — It's a long road to recovery for Marshall Fire victims.

However, we are seeing more heartwarming stories of how the Colorado community is helping one another through these tough times.

One business man who lost everything in the flames is trying to help others maintain their quality of life.

“It’s a little gut-wrenching to see 20 years of my marriage, of my family, in the rubble. (It) is tough,” said James Richwine.

If he looks familiar, it’s because Denver7 introduced you to him back in March of 2021. At the time he was hitting the streets in an ambulance specially outfitted to help people who are hearing-impaired.

Last month, the ambulance burned in the Marshall Fire, along with Richwine’s home and possessions.

“I put a lot of time and effort to get it set up like that. To see it in this condition now — it’s really hard,” he said.

Richwine said at the time of the fire he was home with his two daughters and it wasn’t until a neighbor pounded on his door that he realized what was going on. He said he left his home on foot, with his two daughters and pets and nothing but the clothes on their backs, eventually reuniting with his wife and evacuating the area.

Even though everything he owned is now gone, Richwine's dedication to helping those struggling with hearing problems remains.

Richwine is now teaming up with hearing aid manufacturers and medical experts to help those with lost or damaged hearing aids or hearing equipment.

People can go to Richwine’s website and fill out a form to seek the help.

Richwine will then reach out to each person and address their individual needs.

“To know my livelihood is up in the air, what am I going to do? I don’t know yet. But what I do know is I can help others while I’m working it out. That’s where I feel the most joy and satisfaction when I’m helping others,” Richwine said.