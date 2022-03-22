Watch
Louisville approves intergovernmental agreement for Marshall Fire debris cleanup

Boulder County commissioners to discuss IGA, debris removal contract Tuesday
marshall fire damaged homes
Jack Dempsey/AP
Todd Lovrien looks over the fire damage from the Marshall Wildfire at his sisters home in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 8:43 PM, Mar 21, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The City of Louisville approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the city, the Town of Superior and Boulder County Monday in regards to Marshall Fire debris removal — marking another step forward in the cleanup process.

The Town of Superior adopted the IGA during a meeting last week.

The agreement will now move to the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners for approval. Commissioners will consider the IGA Tuesday during a scheduled meeting.

Before debris removal can begin, county commissioners must also sign a contract with DRC Emergency Services, LLC, a Louisiana-based company that was selected to clean up the mess brought by the fire. That contract is also scheduled to be discussed during Tuesday's meeting.

Officials had hoped to begin the debris removal process by March 1. However, several roadblocks, including a lawsuit filed over the county’s awarding of the debris cleanup bid, pushed back the start date. A judge denied Demanding Integrity in Government Spending's (DIGS) request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction Friday, but the portion of the lawsuit that claims Boulder County commissioners broke Colorado Open Meetings Law in convening executive sessions to talk about the debris removal contract will move forward. The judge is expected to issue a ruling later this month.

