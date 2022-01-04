In wake of the Marshall Fire, here's what you need to know for Tuesday, Jan. 4

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — As Boulder County residents continue picking up the pieces after the Marshall Fire, various resources and community updates are constantly changing around them.

The 6,026-acre fire burned more than 1,000 structures on Dec. 30. It is fully contained.

To help sort through the dozens of daily updates, below is a list of what is happening today. This includes limited resources available right now, updates coming today, and what to expect throughout the day. We bolded today's focuses so you can quickly skim for what you need now.

Here is what you need to know today about the Marshall Fire, where you can get help, and more.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

12:05 p.m. | What you need to know for Tuesday

Below is the most updated map showing hard closures (no public access), soft closures (only access for residents), and open areas.

The Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center, located at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette, is open today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Officials here can help you with property loss, housing, food assistance, vital records, mental health, COVID-19 tests, transportation and more. Assistance is available in English and Spanish.

If you were impacted by the fire and need information, call the Boulder County Public Call Center at 303-413-7730. Community members who have disabilities and need additional support can call or text 1-800-626-4959.

The Colorado Division of Insurance will hold a virtual town hall today from 5:30-7 p.m. Click here to register. After registering, you'll receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting. You can ask questions at the end of the presentation. If you have questions, you can call 303-894-7490 or 800-930-3745.

Both Superior and Louisville remain under boil water advisories. It's not yet clear when this will be lifted.

While the YMCA Lafayette, located at 2800 Dagny Way, was expecting to issue space heaters from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., they announced all the heaters had been picked up within an hour. We will update this if they're able to restock.

Xcel Energy said Tuesday at 1:06 p.m. that it had restored service to more than 10,000 customers — almost all of its customers that lost the service in the fire. As of this morning, more than 10,000 customers have their appliances' pilot lights re-lit. For the remaining customers, some of which are under evacuation orders, crews are working directly with them to arrange to relight the pilot lights on their natural gas appliances once evacuation orders are lifted. If you haven't had your appliances relit and you can return to your home, call 1-800-895-2999.

Comcast says it has restored service to nearly 11,000 of the 13,000 customers, and and 530 of the 660 businesses, that lost service, as of 8 a.m. today. That is about 85% of customers impacted by the fires. Many of the remaining homes and businesses without service were lost to the fire. Comcast is continuing to work on assessing damage and restoring its network in Superior and Louisville. If you lost your home or business, call 1-800-934-6489 and press 1 so an agent can help you disconnect, pause service or retain use without recurring charges.

On Tuesday, the foothills, Front Range and eastern plains will stay under a High Wind Warning, though the risk of fire remains low thanks to recent snow. The National Weather Service out of Boulder said it would have issued fire-related weather alerts on Tuesday if it hadn't just snowed, but many of the areas expecting high wind are still covered in snow. The NWS noted that fire danger is elevated on the eastern plains where less snow fell on Friday. Click here for more details on the wind warning today.

Because of these high winds, Boulder County Safety Officer Todd Legler said structures that were heavily damaged but still standing may easily collapse. This includes remaining chimneys, he said.

If you parked at RTD's US 36 McCaslin Park-n-Ride parking lot on Thursday and have been unable to go back to get your car, you can now return to retrieve your vehicle. RTD is asking that you enter the area from the corner of McCaslin Boulevard and Marshall Road. parking is allowed in the immediate area. Bring your driver's license with your or another form of ID to show National Guard troops.

Boulder Valley School District's schools will resume classes Wednesday. A spokesman form BVSD said this will help families by allowing students to return to a familiar and supportive environment, though some parents think the return to class was rushed.

The daily fire briefing will begin at 2 p.m. Denver7 will carry this live on our Denver7+ streaming apps.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. Two people remain missing.

