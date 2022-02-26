Watch
NewsMarshall Fire

Actions

Homeowners insurance and what you need to know to be sure you're not underinsured

California-Home Insurance-Wildfires
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - This Nov. 15, 2018, aerial file photo shows the remains of residences leveled by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif. The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan is a state-mandated insurance pool required to sell insurance policies to people who can't buy coverage through no fault of their own. FAIR Plan policies are often limited to fire damage. Homeowners must purchase an additional policy to cover other hazards. Last month, state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered the FAIR Plan to begin selling comprehensive plans next year, an order aimed at helping people who have lost their coverage because of the growing threat of wildfires. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, the California FAIR Plan Association sued Lara, arguing his order was illegal because state law only requires the plan to sell basic property insurance. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
California-Home Insurance-Wildfires
Posted at 6:16 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 20:16:52-05

DENVER – The Marshall Fire was a wakeup call for Coloradans to check their own insurance policies and what they cover, as many homeowners are now realizing they were underinsured as they decide whether to rebuild their homes or move on.

If you haven’t looked at your policy in more than a year, think about calling your insurance agent.

The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association offered some tips for people concerned with their insurance levels.

First, avoid insurance minimums, which help save money each month. But the home itself is the largest investment and paying more monthly could save homeowners from a costly headache in the long run.

MORE: 'There should have been a fail-safe': Marshall fire victims say they are massively underinsured

The association advises people call their insurer if they do any home renovations or upgrades which add value to the home, because an increase in coverage might be necessary to cover the upgrades and new value.

Be wary of coverage for actual cash value, which is separate and different from a replacement policy. Those types of policies will only pay out for the current state of the home and deducts value based on depreciation.

“What you can sell it for with our market right now in Colorado could be a huge amount more than you could sell it for than what you bought it for,” said Carole Walker, the executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. “What your insurance cares about is the cost to repair and rebuild your home in today’s dollars. Those are those rebuilding costs, not what you can sell your home for.”

In other words, if your home is 25 years old, the insurance plan will only pay you what the 25-year-old home is worth damaged or destroyed – not what it would cost to replace the entire structure.

And finally, people should calculate the replacement value of their home, which is typically the building costs per square foot. It could be higher now than in years past, as the cost of lumber climbed significantly in 2021 and remains “volatile,” according to Home Depot, a large lumber supplier.

The National Association of Home Builders estimates that could add up to $20,000 to a home build.

The Colorado Division of Insurance also has a host of information about insurance and resources for homeowners, including those who lost their homes in the Marshal Fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
210480x360storiesofhope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7