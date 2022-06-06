Groundbreaking to start for first Louisville Marshall Fire home rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Ground will be broken Monday on the first home rebuild in Louisville, five and a half months after the Marshall Fire.

“Tomorrow will be a great step looking forward,” said Justin Wood, the owner of Wood Brothers Homes, when he spoke on Sunday.

Wood Brothers will start excavating soil, making way for a future foundation and home to be rebuilt at the lot on Larkspur Lane.

“I think it’s such great step forward for [the homeowner] to put the fire behind them and start getting back to where they can move back into their home relatively soon,” Wood said.

The entire rebuild will take about eight months. The Louisville company also has plans to rebuild about 20 other homes in the surrounding neighborhood.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for hope for the community to see we are there,” Wood said. “People are going to start seeing some rebuilds happen and for the people that aren’t quite there, I think it’s going to give them hope to get there.”

It will still be a long process for so many, especially those whose lots still have not been cleared of debris. But this is a first step forward, one that so many have waited a long time for.

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the fire that broke out on Dec. 30.

The groundbreaking is set to take place at 11 a.m.