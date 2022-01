AURORA, Colo. — Just days after the Marshall Fire decimated the belongings of thousands, neighbors in Green Valley Ranch came together to collect clothes, toys and money for those who lost everything.

Monica Newman, helped spearhead the New Year's Eve event.

Courtesy: Monica Newman

"It was important for me to help others, " she said. "I was amazed by how much stuff we were able to collect."

All the collected donations and money were given to a Boulder County community center.

Courtesy: Monica Newman