FEMA to teach residents impacted by Marshall Fire about rebuilding, mitigation

DENVER — Residents who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire are welcome to visit Boulder County home improvement stores in the coming weeks to learn more about rebuilding and mitigation tips from FEMA specialists.

The fire damaged and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior, Louisville and Boulder County on Dec. 30 after hurricane-force winds and extreme drought conditions helped push the flames across entire neighborhoods.

Specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help residents at these stores with their questions about home repair, ignition resistant construction, putting together supply kits, and hiring a contractor, FEMA said Thursday morning.

These representatives will be available at the Home Depot located at 1200 W. Dillon Road in Louisville on the following days and times:



Thursday, Jan. 13: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FEMA will hold other mitigation events in the coming weeks.

If you cannot make any of the above dates, you can mark your calendar for these upcoming events in Boulder County:



Thursday, Jan. 27–Tuesday, Feb. 1: Home Depot, 1600 29th St., Boulder

Thursday, Feb. 3–Tuesday, Feb. 8: Lowe’s, 1171 Dillon Road, Louisville

Thursday, Feb. 10–Tuesday, Feb. 15: Home Depot, 393 S. Hover Road, Longmont

Thursday, Feb. 17–Tuesday, Feb. 22: Lowe’s, 355 Ken Pratt, Longmont

Victims can also contact FEMA to talk about mitigation efforts by emailing fema-r8-hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov.

If you require a sign language interpreter, Braille or other accommodations for a disability, email fema-r8-hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov with the request — the sooner the better.

