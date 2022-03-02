FEMA to cover foundation removal for homes destroyed in Marshall Fire

FEMA will cover the costs of removing foundations, basements and burned vehicles destroyed in the Marshall Fire, Congressman Joe Neguse announced Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, Congressman Neguse penned a letter, which was signed by Senator Michael Bennet and Senator John Hickenlooper, requesting foundations be included in FEMA's Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) program. In the letter, Neguse said these damaged items posed as a threat to the public's health and safety as well as the economic recovery of the area.

That request was granted by FEMA, Neguse announced. Boulder County will now be reimbursed for the costs of removing the damaged foundations.

“I’m incredibly grateful to FEMA for acting so swiftly to grant our request and approve coverage of damaged basements, foundations and vehicles for homeowners who are seeing significant costs in the recovery process,” said Neguse. “In the wake of this tragedy, we must ensure that every homeowner and business owner is getting the support and recovery funds they need to rebuild, repair and get their lives back on track.”