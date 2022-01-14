Disaster Assistance Center for Marshall Fire will change hours starting Saturday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — As the Disaster Assistance Center continues to help victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, it is set to change its hours beginning Saturday.

The Disaster Recovery Center, which can help residents with a range of questions and assistance, will stay open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting Saturday until further notice. It was previously open until 7 p.m. It is located at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette.

The center opened in early January following the Marshall Fire, which ripped through Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County on Dec. 30, destroying and damaging more than 1,000 homes and businesses.

Impacted residents are welcome to seek in-person assistance at the center with representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other federal, state, local and volunteer agencies. These experts can help explain what is available to help and how to apply for programs.

Residents can find resources for help with:



Consultation on property loss and filing claims for assistance

Gift cards for replacement of food and transportation costs

Information about short- and long-term housing

Help with vital records

Referrals to emergency shelter

Food assistance

Mental health services

Transportation vouchers

Referrals for personal finance planning

Those who cannot visit the center can apply for help online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or using FEMA's mobile app.

When you apply, have the following information and documents handy:



A current phone number

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent/company name

Residents can also learn more at a Jan. 20 virtual community meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. This will focus on debris removal and ongoing public health issues, such as ash and air quality. Registration is required. Click here to do so.