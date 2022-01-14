Denver7 Gives helps furnish family's temporary home after Louisville home destroyed in Marshall Fire

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — “It’s awful, but you survive awful things,” said Joseph Reid as he walked up the driveway of his Louisville home, which was reduced to a pile of ash in the Marshall Fire.

If there’s one thing the Reid family can say unequivocally – they are survivors.

As Denver7 first told you last week, Joseph and Cindy Reid moved to Louisville following their daughter, Joanna, who has had health issues most of her life. Not only was the Reid's home destroyed in the Marshall Fire, they learned they were underinsured.

So Denver7 Gives wanted to help, and took the Reids shopping to help furnish their new, temporary apartment.

“Amazed doesn’t even begin to talk about it,” said Cindy Reid. “I am so overwhelmed.”

We picked up a bed, a couch, a table and chairs and a few other things that make a home comfortable.

“I think it just speaks to the quality of the community here,” Joseph Reid said. “We’re pretty much astounded by how well we’ve been treated.”

American Furniture Warehouse also picked up part of the tab, as they have for all the victims of the Marshall Fire.

“It is hard to be on the receiving side,” Cindy said.

“We just appreciate the generosity of Denver7 and their viewers,” said Joanna Reid.

