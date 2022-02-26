Community rallies behind Marshall Fire victim who lost everything

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Colorado community continues to rally behind friends, family and even complete strangers who were impacted by the Marshall Fire.

Adam Kucera lost what he called home. It was a bus he had converted into a place to live.

It was destroyed in the fire, along with his apothecary supplies that he used to run his business, Namaste Natural.

But people in the community, who he had never met, are coming together to show their support.

Amanda Klenner, who lives in Longmont, heard about Kucera's story through a Facebook post after she joined a few groups aimed at helping fire victims.

"It said, you know, he's an herbalist and he lost a bunch of his stuff, and I'm an herbalist, and I just downsized my business, and I know what it is to be a practicing herbalist and try to live your life and earn your money doing what you love, and what feeds your soul," said Klenner.

She donated some of her own items to help Kucera begin to revive his business.

"Having some apothecary supplies donated gives me something to start with, again, because I lost my source of income," said Kucera.

Klenner was not the only one touched by Kucera's story. Emma Izquierdo also met Kucera not too long ago and helped him find a temporary place to live.

"We got him a hotel, then from the hotel, we were able to find him that someone that was gonna let him stay with him until he got back on his feet," said Izquierdo.

The generosity from the community is helping Kucera get one step closer to rebuilding his business, while he works through his own healing process.

"I realize now even more so how important it is to reach out and help people who are in need. If you have everything you need, and you have enough to offer someone it's really, really important," said Kucera.

Kucera's goal is to raise $7,770 to buy a new bus to convert into a home, to donate to his GoFundMe, click here.

