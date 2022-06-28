Community members, agencies awarded for work in wake of Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Almost six months after the Marshall Fire burned through more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County, the local sheriff's office honored those who saved lives and property at an awards ceremony Monday.

The fire burned through unincorporated Boulder County, Superior and Louisville on Dec. 30, 2021.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office honored individuals and organizations during the ceremony Monday.

"We honored the individual employees, agencies, partners, and community members who went to great lengths to save lives, both human and animal, save property where possible, and to begin the process of healing and recovery," said Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

The sheriff's office highlighted the following people who received a sheriff's commendation on Monday evening:



Superior resident Sheryl Buchman rescued her neighbor Maddie, who she knew was sleeping after working an overnight shift. They escaped the house safely with only a few moments to spare before the fire engulfed the homes. Buchman credits her rescue to the bond they share as neighbors.

rescued her neighbor Maddie, who she knew was sleeping after working an overnight shift. They escaped the house safely with only a few moments to spare before the fire engulfed the homes. Buchman credits her rescue to the bond they share as neighbors. Superior residents Chris and Debbie Clyncke prepared meals in their commercial kitchen and delivered them almost every day for a month. This ensured deputies had warm meals to eat while working in the fire zone.

prepared meals in their commercial kitchen and delivered them almost every day for a month. This ensured deputies had warm meals to eat while working in the fire zone. Black Paw owners Bernadette and Joe Pflug provided their pet boutique facility and cleaning supplies to bathe and decontaminate dogs who were responding with their handlers to the Marshall Fire.

In addition, the following organizations offered up resources and thousands of volunteer hours to help others in the wake of the fire:



Emergency Services Public Information Officers of Colorado

Fraternal Order of Police Disaster Response Team

Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief

Search and Rescue Dogs of Colorado

Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

Team Rubicon

The groups below also helped by providing "extraordinary assistance," the sheriff's office said:



City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

City of Boulder Radio Shop

City of Boulder SWAT Team

City of Longmont Communications Group

Crisis Track

First Net

Longmont Department of Public Safety

Motorola

Verizon Response Team

In addition to these individuals and groups, staff from the sheriff's office were also recognized. Two employees received a Medal of Valor for their extreme bravery and self-sacrifice in the line of duty.

The sheriff's office acknowledged that many others helped after the fire, but this is the start of thanking those who stepped up.

Clean-up efforts are underway in the damaged neighborhoods and plans for the first rebuilds have begun.

The cause of the Marshall Fire remains under investigation. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said on March 31 that the investigation will likely take several more months.