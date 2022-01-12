Community Foundation Boulder County: $3.8M distributed to people directly affected by Marshall Fire

DENVER — Community Foundation Boulder County announced Tuesday that $3.8 million of the initial $5 million in allocated assistance has been distributed to nearly 1,400 individuals and families directly affected by the Marshall Fire.

More than 57,000 individuals, foundations and companies have collectively donated nearly $19.5 million to help the community after the devastating Dec. 30 fire.

“We know money cannot replace all that was lost. We do hope, however, that this support gives people a small sense of stability as they navigate what comes next,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County.

An advisory committee has been established for the Boulder County Wildfire Fund to help guide the Community Foundation Boulder County board on how future support will be given.

After meeting with the committee, the board has also approved a $150,000 grant to United Policyholders to support anyone who needs insurance policy help. Representatives from United Policyholders are at the Disaster Assistance Center at 1755 South Public Rd. in Lafayette.

The center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offers services to help people impacted by the Marshall Fire with property loss, filing claims for assistance, financial and food assistance, mental health support, transportation and more.

