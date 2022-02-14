Colorado Garden & Home Show donating admission funds to help replant parks, open space destroyed by Marshall Fire

DENVER — The Colorado Garden Foundation (CGF) will donate all of its admission revenue from the Colorado Garden & Home Show this week to help replant parks and open spaces impacted by the Marshall Fire.

The CGF said the funds will be donated to a Boulder County nonprofit organization that will restore those areas by planting trees, gardens, grasses and more. A spokesperson said the CGF board is still in the process of determining which nonprofit to donate to, and intends to work with the City of Superior to best determine how to allocate the funds.

The 63rd annual Colorado Garden & Home Show began Feb. 12 and will run until Feb. 20 at the Colorado Convention Center. The CGF said it will donate all funds raised from admission between Feb. 14-18.

CGF said more than 500 companies from 25 states and Canada will show off new technologies in landscaping gardening, energy-efficient heating and cooling products, window treatments, siding, flooring, lighting, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, patio furniture, gutters, sound systems, storage systems, greenhouses, decks, spas and more.

Jim Fricke, executive director for Colorado Garden Foundation, said their hearts go out to those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

“We want to contribute to these families as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding," he said. "We are grateful to be able to contribute to such a critical effort.”

The 2022 Colorado Garden & Home Show is open until Feb. 20 at the Colorado Convention Center during these times:



Feb. 14, noon-7 p.m. (2 for 1 admission)

Feb. 15, noon-7 p.m. (2 for 1 admission)

Feb. 16, noon-7 p.m. (2 for 1 admission)

Feb. 17, noon-7 p.m. (2 for 1 admission)

Feb. 18, noon-7 p.m. ($12 adults, $10 seniors)

Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ($12 adults, $10 seniors)

Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ($12 adults, $10 seniors)

All kids 12 and under can enter for free.

The CGF board awards more than $750K in grants annually to horticulture projects across the state.