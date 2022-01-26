Coalton Trailhead, trails to remain closed through February due to Marshall Fire damage

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Coalton Trailhead, along with the Meadowlark, Mayhoffer-Singletree and Coalton trails, will remain closed through February due to damage sustained during the Marshall Fire, Boulder County Parks & Open Space announced Tuesday.

Staff is continuing to assess the damage and will make repairs as soon as possible. Boulder County Parks & Open Space says expected storms and snow accumulation may delay the reopening.

Signs, fencing, and gates were damaged in the fire, while the high winds damaged the trails.

Boulder County Parks & Open Space says the total damage is currently estimated to be $400,000.