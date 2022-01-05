Boulder eatery's dining tent becomes disaster relief site

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Volunteers have stepped up to help provide basic necessities to people who lost everything in last week's wildfires in suburban Denver.

They include Boulder restaurant owner Hosea Rosenberg, who turned his pandemic outdoor dining tent for Blackbelly into a relief station with warm clothes, hats and coats and toiletries plus food cooked by his chefs.

Blackbelly is located at 1606 Conestoga St.

Rosenberg closed his restaurant over the New Year’s weekend to give his staff a break and decided to keep it closed to keep the relief station site running.

His staff is still working but cooking food for those affected by wildfires instead of restaurant patrons.