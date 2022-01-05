Watch
Boulder eatery's dining tent becomes disaster relief site

Brittany Peterson/AP
Abby McClelland tries on boots at a donation site on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. McClelland, her husband and 4-year-old daughter lost their home and all their belongings in the Marshall Fire in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 14:14:25-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Volunteers have stepped up to help provide basic necessities to people who lost everything in last week's wildfires in suburban Denver.

They include Boulder restaurant owner Hosea Rosenberg, who turned his pandemic outdoor dining tent for Blackbelly into a relief station with warm clothes, hats and coats and toiletries plus food cooked by his chefs.

Blackbelly is located at 1606 Conestoga St.

Rosenberg closed his restaurant over the New Year’s weekend to give his staff a break and decided to keep it closed to keep the relief station site running.

His staff is still working but cooking food for those affected by wildfires instead of restaurant patrons.

