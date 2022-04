BOULDER, Colo. — We know most of the facts of December 30, 2021, the day the Marshall Fire hit.

We know the aftermath, with clean up and rebuilding still happening to this day.

But now, for the first time, we’re getting a glimpse into the real-time reactions to the Marshall Fire through roughly 20 hours of 911 calls that were released to the public.

In the above video, hear just a few of the incredible calls that took place as residents fled and first responders fought the flames.