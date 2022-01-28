Boulder County extends right-of-entry form submission deadline for Marshall Fire victims

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The deadline for Marshall Fire victims to complete a right-of-entry (ROE) form has been extended.

In an update about the clean-up process, officials said residents now have until Tuesday, Feb. 8 to submit the form. By filling out the form, residents can inform officials if they'd like to participate in Boulder County's Marshall Fire debris removal program.

To-date, more than 1,000 residents have completed the form. Officials say a vast majority of respondents have chosen to participate in the program.

For those who are still undecided, you can learn more about the program here.