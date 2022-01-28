Watch
NewsMarshall Fire

Actions

Boulder County extends right-of-entry form submission deadline for Marshall Fire victims

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
Marshall Fire.png
Posted at 10:59 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 00:59:05-05

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The deadline for Marshall Fire victims to complete a right-of-entry (ROE) form has been extended.

In an update about the clean-up process, officials said residents now have until Tuesday, Feb. 8 to submit the form. By filling out the form, residents can inform officials if they'd like to participate in Boulder County's Marshall Fire debris removal program.

To-date, more than 1,000 residents have completed the form. Officials say a vast majority of respondents have chosen to participate in the program.

For those who are still undecided, you can learn more about the program here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7