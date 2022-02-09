Boulder County eligible to apply for federal assistance to repair infrastructure damaged in the Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County is now eligible to apply for federal assistance to repair or replace public infrastructure that was damaged in the Marshall Fire, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday.

The county can apply for permanent work projects for certain facilities, including roads, bridges, public utilities, government buildings and parks. FEMA and the state will work with applicants to determine additional assistance and identify potential projects, the agency said.

The county had previously been approved for emergency work, according to FEMA. This includes debris removal and emergency protective measures.

