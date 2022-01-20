Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center closing this Saturday; federal, state operations to remain

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – The Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center will shut down in-person operations this coming Saturday, but some federal and state assistance will continue to remain in place for families affected by last month’s Marshall Fire.

The disaster center, which opened on Jan. 3, will shut down at 5 p.m. Saturday and shift to longer term recovery, online services and targeted help, including outreach and support for community members who need assistance as the recovery and rebuilding process continues.

People who have been displaced or otherwise impacted by the wildfire will still be able to get help and information online through Boulder County’s Marshall Fire website.

FEMA, the SBA or other state agencies will continue to operate the center, located at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until further notice.

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

Since opening four days after the Marshall Fire, the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center has helped well over 2,000 households with more than $5 million in direct financial assistance and over $30 million in disaster loans while helping them navigate claims filing, cleanup and debris removal, mental health services, and other immediate needs, according to county officials.

As the center transitions to longer term recovery, county officials said Thursday additional resources will become available to the community, including a new round of financial assistance on Jan. 20 from Community Foundation Boulder County for those who suffered work or wage disruption from the Marshall Fire.

READ MORE: All of Denver7's coverage on the Marshall Fire

County officials continue to urge residents affected by the fire to register their recovery needs by visiting the county’s Marshall Fire website and filling out this online form. Financial help is available, as is assistance with debris removal and cleanup, rebuilding, and other services.

Additional community meetings are also being scheduled to help people impacted by the Marshall Fire connect with resources and information. More information can be found here.