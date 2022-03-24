Boulder County, contractor holding virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss debris removal

DENVER – Boulder County will host a virtual meeting next Tuesday with the contractor approved for debris removal earlier this week to speak with residents on the details of the process.

The county said it and DRC Emergency Services, LLC, the contractor who will be responsible for the cleanup, will give residents who signed up for the debris removal program more information on when the process will start and what they can expect at their properties.

People can register for the meeting by clicking here.

“During the webinar, Boulder County and its contractor will provide a presentation that will cover schedule, advance preparatory work, property owner notification, costs, what is and isn’t included, and more,” the county said in a news release. “Attendees will be able to ask questions after the presentation via the meeting chat as time allows.”

Residents can also email questions to the county by clicking on this link.

The county said any questions that don’t get answered during the two-hour session, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, will be answered on the county’s Marshall Fire debris cleanup website. There is also a FAQ page for residents to check out.

On Tuesday, county commissioners approved the estimated $60.1 million contract with Louisiana-based DRC Emergency Services, LLC, whose bid for the debris removal was awarded Feb. 10.

County commissioners also signed off on an intergovernmental agreement with Louisville and Superior that will allow all three municipalities to move forward with the cleanup process.

DRC had said in its bid that if it was able to start the debris removal process on March 1, it hoped to have the cleanup done by July 1 barring any weather delays. Officials said earlier this month they still hope to have the work done in July.

County commissioners also on Tuesday moved forward a bid from Denver-based Tetra Tech, Inc., to conduct Private Property Debris Removal soil sampling for homes and businesses – some of which would happen before DRC starts removing debris from properties.