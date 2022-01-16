Benefit concert in the works to help Marshall Fire victims

DENVER — A concert to help victims of the Marshall Fire is being planned and one of the organizers, Gabe Armenta, joined Eric Lupher and Katie La Salle Sunday morning to talk about the upcoming event.

It will feature local bands from across the metro area, and all proceeds will go to the Boulder Country Wildfire Fund.

Armenta says he is still looking for people to get involved in the concert. You can contact him by email: drummergabe61@gmail.com.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 30 at Herman's Hideaway in Denver.