Avista Hospital set to open after Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — After being forced to close because of the Marshall Fire, Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital has announced it will reopen next week.

Flames came within four feet of the 114-bed facility’s highly flammable oxygen tanks, and employees used hoses and buckets of water to stop the flames. The building did not sustain direct fire damage, but smoke damage affected the interior.

Less than three weeks after the devastating fire, Avista Hospital has announced it will reopen on Jan. 18.

In what the hospital called a “herculean effort,” the building has been undergoing extensive professional cleaning with approximately 100 Servpro workers and an industrial hygienist to make sure it’s safe and ready to reopen. Their air filtration systems were replaced, and the cleanup included extensively testing all equipment and air and water quality.

“Our caregivers and I are excited to welcome our communities back and extend our healing mission as we have since 1896,” hospital CEO Isaac Sendros said in a press release.

Louisville’s only hospital had to evacuate on Dec. 30 because of the fire. Caregivers and first responders evacuated all 51 patients in less than two hours, and there was no loss of life.

Twelve employees lost their homes in the Marshall Fire, and others suffered partial losses. Centura Health said it’s continuing to provide support for those employees with temporary housing, financial assistance and paid time off for anyone unable to work.