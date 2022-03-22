Authorities name person of interest after home damaged in Marshall Fire burglarized

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Authorities have named a person of interest after a home that was damaged in the Marshall Fire was burglarized, according to the Louisville Police Department.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, a Louisville police sergeant noticed suspicious activity near the entrance to a burned neighborhood.

When the sergeant entered the neighborhood, he noticed a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado truck — Colorado license plate number 534VIW — parked in the driveway of a damaged home, the department said. The sergeant then saw someone take off through the backyard.

Louisville Police Department

Items that had been taken from the home were found inside the truck and in the area where the person ran, according to the department.

On Monday, Louisville police named Nathan Liedtke a person of interest in the burglary.

Louisville Police Department

Anyone who may have seen the truck or who has information about the incident is asked to call the department at 303-441-4444. Tipsters can also contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.